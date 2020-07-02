1812 North Quinn Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill

AMAZING APT, YOU'LL ENJOY IT! 1. Great apartment, see pics! always clean and comes with everything needed: in-unit washer and dryer, kitchen tools, TV, coffee machine. 2. SAFE neighborhood and calm. suitable to study, at the same time, only 3 min walk to bars and restaurants. 3. LOCATION: 7 min from Rosslyn Metro Station -- very close to Georgetown - 7 min walk to the University's free shuttle which takes less than 5 min to school 4. Amenities: Free gym, pool, and barbeque area included.