Arlington, VA
1812 North Quinn Street
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:54 PM

1812 North Quinn Street

1812 North Quinn Street · No Longer Available
Location

1812 North Quinn Street, Arlington, VA 22209
Colonial Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
AMAZING APT, YOU'LL ENJOY IT! 1. Great apartment, see pics! always clean and comes with everything needed: in-unit washer and dryer, kitchen tools, TV, coffee machine. 2. SAFE neighborhood and calm. suitable to study, at the same time, only 3 min walk to bars and restaurants. 3. LOCATION: 7 min from Rosslyn Metro Station -- very close to Georgetown - 7 min walk to the University's free shuttle which takes less than 5 min to school 4. Amenities: Free gym, pool, and barbeque area included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 North Quinn Street have any available units?
1812 North Quinn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1812 North Quinn Street have?
Some of 1812 North Quinn Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 North Quinn Street currently offering any rent specials?
1812 North Quinn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 North Quinn Street pet-friendly?
No, 1812 North Quinn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1812 North Quinn Street offer parking?
No, 1812 North Quinn Street does not offer parking.
Does 1812 North Quinn Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1812 North Quinn Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 North Quinn Street have a pool?
Yes, 1812 North Quinn Street has a pool.
Does 1812 North Quinn Street have accessible units?
No, 1812 North Quinn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 North Quinn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1812 North Quinn Street does not have units with dishwashers.

