1800 QUEENS LANE

Amenities
Located halfway between Court House Metro and Rosslyn Metro. Restaurants and shopping 2 blocks away.A Pet is acceptable , 2nd floor (top) so noise should be minimal. Not fancy but prices below market rent. Clean, just painted. Laundry is in building next door. Colonial Village is a charming community. If your active military call about our special military rental program. Long term lease is available. Don't have a car, Listing agent can pick you up a the metro. We can process your application with in 24 hours and move you in ASAPLong term lease available. A great place for a student.