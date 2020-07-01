1800 QUEENS LANE

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Located halfway between Court House Metro and Rosslyn Metro. Restaurants and shopping 2 blocks away.A Pet is acceptable , 2nd floor (top) so noise should be minimal. Not fancy but prices below market rent. Clean, just painted. Laundry is in building next door. Colonial Village is a charming community. If your active military call about our special military rental program. Long term lease is available. Don't have a car, Listing agent can pick you up a the metro. We can process your application with in 24 hours and move you in ASAPLong term lease available. A great place for a student.