Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Available September 1 - Beutiful and cetnrally located 1 bedroom condo in Colonial Village. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel and granite counter tops as well as plenty of storage. Laundry is common, next door. Easy commute to Clarendon, Roslyn and Georgetown DC. This unit is 10s across the board! Please email listing agent with questions and showing request.