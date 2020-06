Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bed 2.5 Bath house in Cherrydale available for immediate move in. Short Term leases only, Max 6 months. Groups and pets welcome. 4 large bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths and a half bath on the main. 3 large living areas on the main with separate dining and enclosed porch. Walking distance to Ballston and Virginia Square Metro and Cherrydale/Lee Heights Shopping.