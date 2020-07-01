1700 Clarendon Blvd

Amenities

PRICE DROP! Professionally Leased and Managed by RentSimple – See This Property Today on Your Schedule! Welcome to your extravagant city home located in the exclusive Gaslight Quarter of Clarendon! This Rare to Market 1,337 Sq Ft, 2BD/2BA home has direct elevator access, hardwood floors, giant windows and gourmet kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel Wolf Gas Stove and SubZero Refrigerator and Private Balcony. This is TRULY Top End Luxury in the Heart of Clarendon! Unit comes with 2 parking spaces and Basement Storage Closet and Storage Cabinets. All showings must schedule online! Apply online at residents.rentsimplepm.com. Pets under 25 lbs. permitted (limit 2).