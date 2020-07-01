All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1700 Clarendon Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1700 Clarendon Blvd
Last updated April 16 2020 at 6:24 PM

1700 Clarendon Blvd

1700 Clarendon Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1700 Clarendon Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
PRICE DROP! Professionally Leased and Managed by RentSimple – See This Property Today on Your Schedule! Welcome to your extravagant city home located in the exclusive Gaslight Quarter of Clarendon! This Rare to Market 1,337 Sq Ft, 2BD/2BA home has direct elevator access, hardwood floors, giant windows and gourmet kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel Wolf Gas Stove and SubZero Refrigerator and Private Balcony. This is TRULY Top End Luxury in the Heart of Clarendon! Unit comes with 2 parking spaces and Basement Storage Closet and Storage Cabinets. All showings must schedule online! Apply online at residents.rentsimplepm.com. Pets under 25 lbs. permitted (limit 2).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Clarendon Blvd have any available units?
1700 Clarendon Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 Clarendon Blvd have?
Some of 1700 Clarendon Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Clarendon Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Clarendon Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Clarendon Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1700 Clarendon Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1700 Clarendon Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1700 Clarendon Blvd offers parking.
Does 1700 Clarendon Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Clarendon Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Clarendon Blvd have a pool?
No, 1700 Clarendon Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Clarendon Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1700 Clarendon Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Clarendon Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 Clarendon Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox Club
401 12th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Key Boulevard
1537 Key Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
2201 Pershing
2209 N Pershing Dr
Arlington, VA 22201
Spectrum Apartments
5055 S Chesterfield Rd
Arlington, VA 22206
Fort Henry
2470 South Lowell Street
Arlington, VA 22206
Courtland Towers
1200 N Veitch St
Arlington, VA 22201
2001 Clarendon Blvd
2001 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Park Georgetown
2100 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University