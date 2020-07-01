1649 S. Barton Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/35e0517072 ---- Adorable Arlington townhouse style condo with lots of privacy and brick patio. Living area has hardwood wood floors, fireplace, and serene view of golf course. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, pass through, and table space. Upper level twin masters boast vaulted ceilings, designer paint and dual closets. Laundry on bedroom level. Steps to bus stop, less than half a mile to restaurants, grocery, and entertainment on Columbia Pike. 10 Minute drive to Pentagon or Crystal City! Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos