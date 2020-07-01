All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:27 PM

1649 S. Barton Street

1649 South Barton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1649 South Barton Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights South

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/35e0517072 ---- Adorable Arlington townhouse style condo with lots of privacy and brick patio. Living area has hardwood wood floors, fireplace, and serene view of golf course. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, pass through, and table space. Upper level twin masters boast vaulted ceilings, designer paint and dual closets. Laundry on bedroom level. Steps to bus stop, less than half a mile to restaurants, grocery, and entertainment on Columbia Pike. 10 Minute drive to Pentagon or Crystal City! Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1649 S. Barton Street have any available units?
1649 S. Barton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1649 S. Barton Street have?
Some of 1649 S. Barton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1649 S. Barton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1649 S. Barton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1649 S. Barton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1649 S. Barton Street is pet friendly.
Does 1649 S. Barton Street offer parking?
No, 1649 S. Barton Street does not offer parking.
Does 1649 S. Barton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1649 S. Barton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1649 S. Barton Street have a pool?
No, 1649 S. Barton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1649 S. Barton Street have accessible units?
No, 1649 S. Barton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1649 S. Barton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1649 S. Barton Street does not have units with dishwashers.

