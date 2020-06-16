All apartments in Arlington
1633 N COLONIAL TERRACE

1633 North Colonial Terrace · (800) 401-0486
Location

1633 North Colonial Terrace, Arlington, VA 22209
North Rosslyn

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$3,050

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1326 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Stunningly remodeled/updated 2 bedroom, 2 and a half bath, TWO level end unit condo located in the heart of Arlington. This incredible find features hardwood floors on the main level, a massive kitchen island with extra seating, walk-in pantry, and brand new stainless steel appliances. Step outside the coziness of the living room onto an expansive balcony towering over the streets of Arlington. The master bedroom has a total of three closets, including one walk-in, and an beautiful master bath. Located in the highly sought after Terrace Lofts, this quiet condo is located in the middle of it all.~ Surrounded by incredible restaurants and night life locations, minutes from Reagan National Airport, and a short metro ride across the river to the District, this rental is perfect for anyone looking for the option to be in the center of the action, yet return to the cozy and quaint comfort of home.~ This gem is a rare find, turn-key and ready to move in immediately.~ Walking distance to Georgetown, steps from the metro, perfect for anyone working in Arlington, Rosslyn, D.C., Alexandria. Call or text 703-638-9657 with any questions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1633 N COLONIAL TERRACE have any available units?
1633 N COLONIAL TERRACE has a unit available for $3,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1633 N COLONIAL TERRACE have?
Some of 1633 N COLONIAL TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1633 N COLONIAL TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
1633 N COLONIAL TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 N COLONIAL TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 1633 N COLONIAL TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1633 N COLONIAL TERRACE offer parking?
No, 1633 N COLONIAL TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 1633 N COLONIAL TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1633 N COLONIAL TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 N COLONIAL TERRACE have a pool?
No, 1633 N COLONIAL TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 1633 N COLONIAL TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 1633 N COLONIAL TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1633 N COLONIAL TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1633 N COLONIAL TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
