1633 N COLONIAL TERRACE

Stunningly remodeled/updated 2 bedroom, 2 and a half bath, TWO level end unit condo located in the heart of Arlington. This incredible find features hardwood floors on the main level, a massive kitchen island with extra seating, walk-in pantry, and brand new stainless steel appliances. Step outside the coziness of the living room onto an expansive balcony towering over the streets of Arlington. The master bedroom has a total of three closets, including one walk-in, and an beautiful master bath. Located in the highly sought after Terrace Lofts, this quiet condo is located in the middle of it all.~ Surrounded by incredible restaurants and night life locations, minutes from Reagan National Airport, and a short metro ride across the river to the District, this rental is perfect for anyone looking for the option to be in the center of the action, yet return to the cozy and quaint comfort of home.~ This gem is a rare find, turn-key and ready to move in immediately.~ Walking distance to Georgetown, steps from the metro, perfect for anyone working in Arlington, Rosslyn, D.C., Alexandria. Call or text 703-638-9657 with any questions!