1621 N. Taylor Street

Amenities
Beautiful 4BD/3BA Arlington home on large lot. Well-maintained with updated kitchen. Attic bedroom, Finished basement includes kitchen/dining/living area! Big fenced in backyard with patio. Pets case by case with pet rent. No cats.
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.
Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Christi Schwartz 940 414 0725
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.
Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082