1621 N. Taylor Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1621 N. Taylor Street

1621 North Taylor Street · No Longer Available
Location

1621 North Taylor Street, Arlington, VA 22207
Cherrydale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4BD/3BA Arlington home on large lot. Well-maintained with updated kitchen. Attic bedroom, Finished basement includes kitchen/dining/living area! Big fenced in backyard with patio. Pets case by case with pet rent. No cats.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Christi Schwartz 940 414 0725
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

