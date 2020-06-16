1615 N QUEEN STREET

Amenities

This is an amazing opportunity to rent one of the most spectacular units in Arlington. With over 1,600 square feet of living space, this condo is contemporary, New York loft style living at its best. This penthouse unit has over $500,000 of upgrades including custom Poliform Italian Cabinetry throughout, gorgeous floor to ceiling windows, exposed brick walls and a refined, luxurious living space with 20 ft ceilings. Savant built in home control system via i-Pad which also controls the steam shower in the master bath. A spiral staircase leads to the second level study and a walk way to glass doors that open to a stunning. second level out door terrace with Capitol views. The unit comes with one garage parking space. Wooster Mercer Lofts was built by Abdo in 2007 equipped with a large outdoor pool, a fitness center, lounge and a premier Rosslyn location.