1615 N QUEEN STREET
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:18 AM

1615 N QUEEN STREET

1615 North Queen Street · No Longer Available
Location

1615 North Queen Street, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
This is an amazing opportunity to rent one of the most spectacular units in Arlington. With over 1,600 square feet of living space, this condo is contemporary, New York loft style living at its best. This penthouse unit has over $500,000 of upgrades including custom Poliform Italian Cabinetry throughout, gorgeous floor to ceiling windows, exposed brick walls and a refined, luxurious living space with 20 ft ceilings. Savant built in home control system via i-Pad which also controls the steam shower in the master bath. A spiral staircase leads to the second level study and a walk way to glass doors that open to a stunning. second level out door terrace with Capitol views. The unit comes with one garage parking space. Wooster Mercer Lofts was built by Abdo in 2007 equipped with a large outdoor pool, a fitness center, lounge and a premier Rosslyn location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 N QUEEN STREET have any available units?
1615 N QUEEN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615 N QUEEN STREET have?
Some of 1615 N QUEEN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 N QUEEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1615 N QUEEN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 N QUEEN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1615 N QUEEN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1615 N QUEEN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1615 N QUEEN STREET offers parking.
Does 1615 N QUEEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1615 N QUEEN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 N QUEEN STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1615 N QUEEN STREET has a pool.
Does 1615 N QUEEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1615 N QUEEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 N QUEEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1615 N QUEEN STREET has units with dishwashers.

