Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely charmer in fantastic Arlington location, near I-395, airport, Pentagon City and D.C. Cozy wood burning fireplace will be a great place to wile away the coming winter evenings. Brand new carpet and paint throughout. Cook like a pro on gas stove. Appliances included. Upstairs master has en suite bath and two spare bedrooms downstairs share a bath. Basement has one finished flex space and storage/workshop. Pets ok with owner approval.