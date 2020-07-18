1600 NORTH OAK STREET 1430

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage hot tub internet access

Unit 1430 Available 08/01/20 ROSSLYN - BELVEDERE CONDO 2BR /2BA + 2 PARKING - Property Id: 310796



$2750 / 2br - 1150ft2 - Huge 2 BR Rental -Condo with 2 CAR PARKING INCLUDED Belvedere Condo, Rosslyn



Apartment, located on the 14th floor of the upscale Belvedere building:



2 Blocks from Metro - Large 2BR/2BA Condo for Rent - 1150 square feet - plus a large, glass enclosed balcony



Each bedroom is about the same and large- about 150 sq ft, has a full bathroom attached, The bedrooms are split by a large common room and offer lots of privacy.• Washer/dryer in unit



Floorplan is perfect for roommates - Equal Bedrooms with own complete bathrooms. 2 underground parking places included.

• Extra storage space in the basement

• Extra large garage parking spot fits two cars

• Only utilities are internet and electric

• No smoking and no pets stipulated in lease



5 minute walk away from the Rosslyn metro station (blue/orange line- walk to groceries (Safeway, Whole Foods and Trader Joes), adjacent Mt. Vernon walk/bike trail, Capital Bikeshare bikes parked around the corner

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1600-north-oak-street-arlington-va-unit-1430/310796

No Pets Allowed



