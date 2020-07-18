All apartments in Arlington
1600 NORTH OAK STREET 1430

1600 North Oak Street · (917) 669-8943
Location

1600 North Oak Street, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1430 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Unit 1430 Available 08/01/20 ROSSLYN - BELVEDERE CONDO 2BR /2BA + 2 PARKING - Property Id: 310796

$2750 / 2br - 1150ft2 - Huge 2 BR Rental -Condo with 2 CAR PARKING INCLUDED Belvedere Condo, Rosslyn

Apartment, located on the 14th floor of the upscale Belvedere building:

2 Blocks from Metro - Large 2BR/2BA Condo for Rent - 1150 square feet - plus a large, glass enclosed balcony

Each bedroom is about the same and large- about 150 sq ft, has a full bathroom attached, The bedrooms are split by a large common room and offer lots of privacy.• Washer/dryer in unit

Floorplan is perfect for roommates - Equal Bedrooms with own complete bathrooms. 2 underground parking places included.
• Extra storage space in the basement
• Extra large garage parking spot fits two cars
• Only utilities are internet and electric
• No smoking and no pets stipulated in lease

5 minute walk away from the Rosslyn metro station (blue/orange line- walk to groceries (Safeway, Whole Foods and Trader Joes), adjacent Mt. Vernon walk/bike trail, Capital Bikeshare bikes parked around the corner
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1600-north-oak-street-arlington-va-unit-1430/310796
Property Id 310796

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5949566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 NORTH OAK STREET 1430 have any available units?
1600 NORTH OAK STREET 1430 has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 NORTH OAK STREET 1430 have?
Some of 1600 NORTH OAK STREET 1430's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 NORTH OAK STREET 1430 currently offering any rent specials?
1600 NORTH OAK STREET 1430 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 NORTH OAK STREET 1430 pet-friendly?
No, 1600 NORTH OAK STREET 1430 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1600 NORTH OAK STREET 1430 offer parking?
Yes, 1600 NORTH OAK STREET 1430 offers parking.
Does 1600 NORTH OAK STREET 1430 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 NORTH OAK STREET 1430 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 NORTH OAK STREET 1430 have a pool?
No, 1600 NORTH OAK STREET 1430 does not have a pool.
Does 1600 NORTH OAK STREET 1430 have accessible units?
No, 1600 NORTH OAK STREET 1430 does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 NORTH OAK STREET 1430 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 NORTH OAK STREET 1430 has units with dishwashers.
