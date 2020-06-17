1530 KEY BOULEVARD

Amenities
This light filled condo has floor to ceiling windows and so much natural light! Wrap around balconies gives you space to conveniently enjoy the outdoors. Gourmet Kitchen with separate Dining Room, Huge Living Room. This secure building has a 24 hour desk and tons of amenities - fitness center, party room, picnic area, sauna & pool. Minutes to Metro, DC & commuter routes 50, 66, 395, & GW Parkway. One garage parking space, cable & internet included. Storage can be available for an additional $80/month. Sorry, no pets.