Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:09 AM

1530 KEY BOULEVARD

1530 Key Boulevard · (703) 679-1700
Location

1530 Key Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22209
North Rosslyn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 311 · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
sauna
This light filled condo has floor to ceiling windows and so much natural light! Wrap around balconies gives you space to conveniently enjoy the outdoors. Gourmet Kitchen with separate Dining Room, Huge Living Room. This secure building has a 24 hour desk and tons of amenities - fitness center, party room, picnic area, sauna & pool. Minutes to Metro, DC & commuter routes 50, 66, 395, & GW Parkway. One garage parking space, cable & internet included. Storage can be available for an additional $80/month. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 KEY BOULEVARD have any available units?
1530 KEY BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1530 KEY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1530 KEY BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 KEY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1530 KEY BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 KEY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1530 KEY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1530 KEY BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1530 KEY BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 1530 KEY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1530 KEY BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 KEY BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1530 KEY BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1530 KEY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1530 KEY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 KEY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1530 KEY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
