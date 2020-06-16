1510 24TH STREET S

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

7,000 sq foot home, Yes that is not a typo, over 7,000 sq feet of stately living space. Enormous rooms! Large terrace and patio in back overlooking private wooded area. Steps to Oakridge Elementary School and approx. one-mile to the Pentagon, Mall, Metro and restaurants. A stones throw from Regan National Airport and the new Amazon headquarters. Hardwood floors throughout and tons of closest space. Four wood burning fireplaces, lots of windows bring in natural lighting. You have got to see this home to believe it. Side load garage for 2 cars.Must apply online. Contact listing agent for application. No more than two incomes to qualify.