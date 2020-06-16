All apartments in Arlington
1510 24TH STREET S
Last updated September 28 2019 at 3:10 AM

1510 24TH STREET S

1510 24th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1510 24th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Arlington Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
7,000 sq foot home, Yes that is not a typo, over 7,000 sq feet of stately living space. Enormous rooms! Large terrace and patio in back overlooking private wooded area. Steps to Oakridge Elementary School and approx. one-mile to the Pentagon, Mall, Metro and restaurants. A stones throw from Regan National Airport and the new Amazon headquarters. Hardwood floors throughout and tons of closest space. Four wood burning fireplaces, lots of windows bring in natural lighting. You have got to see this home to believe it. Side load garage for 2 cars.Must apply online. Contact listing agent for application. No more than two incomes to qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 24TH STREET S have any available units?
1510 24TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 24TH STREET S have?
Some of 1510 24TH STREET S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 24TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
1510 24TH STREET S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 24TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 1510 24TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1510 24TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 1510 24TH STREET S does offer parking.
Does 1510 24TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 24TH STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 24TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 1510 24TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 1510 24TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 1510 24TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 24TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 24TH STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
