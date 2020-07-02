All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1418 12th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1418 12th St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1418 12th St

1418 12th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1418 12th Street North, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Amenities

pool
air conditioning
tennis court
fireplace
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
tennis court
Studio in the first level, for including all utilities, basic cable, INTERNET is included in the rent, and Van to Metro (to the blue line Franconia-Springfield Metro Station).

Excellent, residential and safe area. It has a separate entrance.It has a separate small kitchen. Large bathroom w/bathtub. Built-in closet. X-tra large window with modern vertical blinds.
It is partially furnished with matching queen bed, Wood dresser with mirror, night stand with lamp, wood table set and an electric fireplace.
Walking distance to Metro thru private lighted path. Walk from studio to swimming pool(open in the Summer), tennis court. Studio has central air/heat and additionally, a beautiful electric fireplace. Professionally cleaned and painted. We are professionals, smoke-free, pet-free and drug-free, and quite, living upstairs. We are looking to rent to a non-smoker, with no pets and for 12 months or more. There is an application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 12th St have any available units?
1418 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1418 12th St have?
Some of 1418 12th St's amenities include pool, air conditioning, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
1418 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 12th St pet-friendly?
No, 1418 12th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1418 12th St offer parking?
No, 1418 12th St does not offer parking.
Does 1418 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1418 12th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 12th St have a pool?
Yes, 1418 12th St has a pool.
Does 1418 12th St have accessible units?
No, 1418 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1418 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

vPoint Apartments
1210 N Highland St
Arlington, VA 22201
Bartton Place
5551 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
AVA Ballston Square
850 N Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22203
Avalon Columbia Pike
1028 S Walter Reed Dr
Arlington, VA 22204
Harvey Hall
860 South Greenbrier Street
Arlington, VA 22204
Bell Arlington Ridge
2400 24th Road South
Arlington, VA 22206
Crystal Place
1801 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
The Buchanan
320 23rd St S
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University