1416 12th St

Amenities
Moving for a new job and need someone to take over the rest of this lease until June 1, 2020 (lease is renewable)
*** No deposit required
*** JANUARY RENT IS ALREADY PAID - MOVE IN FREE
*** Will reimburse your application fee in full (on approval)
=== CALL / TEXT
Perfect Location: Pentagon city mall, crystal city shops, 2 metro stops
Pets OK
729 sq. feet
In Unit Laundry
3rd floor -- with balcony (top stories high 17)
Garage parking $100
Move-in available: ASAP
Lease duration: June 1, 2020
Available January 20th 2020