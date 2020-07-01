All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1416 12th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1416 12th St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1416 12th St

1416 12th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1416 12th Street North, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Moving for a new job and need someone to take over the rest of this lease until June 1, 2020 (lease is renewable)

*** No deposit required
*** JANUARY RENT IS ALREADY PAID - MOVE IN FREE
*** Will reimburse your application fee in full (on approval)

=== CALL / TEXT

Perfect Location: Pentagon city mall, crystal city shops, 2 metro stops

Pets OK
729 sq. feet
In Unit Laundry
3rd floor -- with balcony (top stories high 17)
Garage parking $100

Move-in available: ASAP
Lease duration: June 1, 2020
Available January 20th 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 12th St have any available units?
1416 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1416 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
1416 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 12th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1416 12th St is pet friendly.
Does 1416 12th St offer parking?
Yes, 1416 12th St offers parking.
Does 1416 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 12th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 12th St have a pool?
No, 1416 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 1416 12th St have accessible units?
No, 1416 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 12th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 12th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palatine Apartments
1301 N Troy St
Arlington, VA 22201
Aura Pentagon City
1221 South Eads Street
Arlington, VA 22202
Wood Lee Arms
4400 Lee Hwy
Arlington, VA 22207
Fort Henry
2470 South Lowell Street
Arlington, VA 22206
Thomas Court
470 N Thomas St
Arlington, VA 22203
Trove
1201 S Ross St
Arlington, VA 22204
The Amelia
816 N Oakland St
Arlington, VA 22203
Whispering Oaks
1310 N Oak Ct
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University