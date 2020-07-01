1416 12th St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Moving for a new job and need someone to take over the rest of this lease until June 1, 2020 (lease is renewable)



*** No deposit required

*** JANUARY RENT IS ALREADY PAID - MOVE IN FREE

*** Will reimburse your application fee in full (on approval)



=== CALL / TEXT



Perfect Location: Pentagon city mall, crystal city shops, 2 metro stops



Pets OK

729 sq. feet

In Unit Laundry

3rd floor -- with balcony (top stories high 17)

Garage parking $100



Move-in available: ASAP

Lease duration: June 1, 2020

Available January 20th 2020