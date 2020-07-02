1410 12th St

Amenities
My husband just got a new job and will need to relocate five hours away. We are subletting our large 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment from now till the end of June 2020 with the option to renew the lease. To sublet, you will need to pass a background check through the leasing office.
About the apartment:
-Top floor (3rd)
-Large living room
-Gas fireplace
-Vaulted ceilings
-Large balcony
-Garden size tub
-Ceiling fans
-Gas stove
-Dishwasher
-Full size washer & dryer
-Walk-in closet
-Pantry
-Linen closet
-Large storage room within unit
-Carpet in living room and bedroom; wood floors in laundry and storage rooms, bathroom, and kitchen
-Pets welcome
About the community:
-24 hour gym
-Garage and storage units available
-Business center
-Amazon package lockers
-Pool
-Club house
-Outdoor grills
-Playground
-Dog park
-Free parking (plenty of parking outside our unit)
-Walking distance to the VRE
-Located near Walmart and downtown Manassas
Message me if youre interested! Glad to answer any questions you may have.