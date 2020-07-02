All apartments in Arlington
Last updated December 21 2019 at 9:47 AM

1410 12th St

1410 12th St N · No Longer Available
Location

1410 12th St N, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
My husband just got a new job and will need to relocate five hours away. We are subletting our large 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment from now till the end of June 2020 with the option to renew the lease. To sublet, you will need to pass a background check through the leasing office.

About the apartment:
-Top floor (3rd)
-Large living room
-Gas fireplace
-Vaulted ceilings
-Large balcony
-Garden size tub
-Ceiling fans
-Gas stove
-Dishwasher
-Full size washer & dryer
-Walk-in closet
-Pantry
-Linen closet
-Large storage room within unit
-Carpet in living room and bedroom; wood floors in laundry and storage rooms, bathroom, and kitchen
-Pets welcome

About the community:
-24 hour gym
-Garage and storage units available
-Business center
-Amazon package lockers
-Pool
-Club house
-Outdoor grills
-Playground
-Dog park
-Free parking (plenty of parking outside our unit)
-Walking distance to the VRE
-Located near Walmart and downtown Manassas

Message me if youre interested! Glad to answer any questions you may have.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 12th St have any available units?
1410 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 12th St have?
Some of 1410 12th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
1410 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 12th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 12th St is pet friendly.
Does 1410 12th St offer parking?
Yes, 1410 12th St offers parking.
Does 1410 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1410 12th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 12th St have a pool?
Yes, 1410 12th St has a pool.
Does 1410 12th St have accessible units?
No, 1410 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 12th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1410 12th St has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
