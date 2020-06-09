All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1408 12th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1408 12th St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1408 12th St

1408 12th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1408 12th Street North, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
2 bedroom 2 full-bath apartment on the ground level (1st floor) available for sublease / sublet at Crossings at Short Pump. Rent is negotiable. Deep cleaning will done before moving in.

**No rent to paid for January**

Lease period : From Jan 13, 2020 till May 15, 2020. Current lease can be renewed beyond May, if needed.

Other details :
Playground facing apartment
In-unit washer/dryer, centralized heating/cooling, walk-in closets and other modern amenities
Abundant parking, gym, swimming pool within the community
Excellent location with close proximity to malls, shopping centers and schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 12th St have any available units?
1408 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1408 12th St have?
Some of 1408 12th St's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
1408 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 12th St pet-friendly?
No, 1408 12th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1408 12th St offer parking?
Yes, 1408 12th St offers parking.
Does 1408 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1408 12th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 12th St have a pool?
Yes, 1408 12th St has a pool.
Does 1408 12th St have accessible units?
No, 1408 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1408 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Delancey at Shirlington Village
4220 Campbell Ave
Arlington, VA 22206
Io Piazza by Windsor
2727 S Quincy St
Arlington, VA 22206
Altaire
400 Army Navy Drive
Arlington, VA 22202
Cherry Hill
2120 N Monroe St
Arlington, VA 22207
Wood Lee Arms
4400 Lee Hwy
Arlington, VA 22207
Meridian at Ballston Commons
900 N Stuart St
Arlington, VA 22203
Whispering Oaks
1310 N Oak Ct
Arlington, VA 22209
The Sur
3400 Potomac Avenue
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University