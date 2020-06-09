1408 12th St

Amenities

in unit laundry parking walk in closets gym pool playground

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking playground pool

2 bedroom 2 full-bath apartment on the ground level (1st floor) available for sublease / sublet at Crossings at Short Pump. Rent is negotiable. Deep cleaning will done before moving in.



**No rent to paid for January**



Lease period : From Jan 13, 2020 till May 15, 2020. Current lease can be renewed beyond May, if needed.



Other details :

Playground facing apartment

In-unit washer/dryer, centralized heating/cooling, walk-in closets and other modern amenities

Abundant parking, gym, swimming pool within the community

Excellent location with close proximity to malls, shopping centers and schools