1401 N RHODES STREET N
Last updated January 8 2020 at 6:29 AM

1401 N RHODES STREET N

1401 North Rhodes Street · No Longer Available
Location

1401 North Rhodes Street, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
LOCATION: Your with in minutes walk from 2 Metro stations, Rosslyn & Courthouse. 2 blocks to Bars and restaurants, a 15 min walk to Key bridge and Georgetown, with in 5 miles of the airport. Pentagon is a very easy commute as is DC. Easy access to I66, RT 50 Arlington Blvd., GW Parkway. * one assigned parking space* (you no not need a car at this location) 1173 sq ft of living space + its an end unit with more windows. The unit is on the ground floor however its at the far end of the building that is 1 floor up, so no stairs, you don't have to use the elevator. SORRY THIS IS A NO PET BUILDING AND A NO SMOKING UNIT. Bright and sunny, renovated, nice size, professionally cleaned. If your active military call us about our special active military rental program. This is a upscale quiet easy building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

