1400 N. KENILWORTH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking

FANTASTIC LOCATION!! Large, 1BR/1BA, second floor, bright apartment in the heart of North Arlington. Well-maintained building. Freshly painted throughout, recently new carpet and pad, dishwasher, crown molding, common laundry room. Oversized bedroom fits king bed - two BR closets! Two hall closets for extra storage. Water, heat and trash included in rent. Pet OK (no pet rent or additional pet fees). No repair deductibles. 2 blocks to Westover Shopping Center, Lost Dog, Italian Store, 2 blocks to Custis Bike Trail, 1.5 miles to East Falls Church & Ballston metros. Metro Bus Stop 2A in front of building. On/Off street parking. AVAILABLE NOW. GREAT BUILDING OWNERS & BEST VALUE ON THE MLS. WELCOME HOME!!