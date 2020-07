Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home in North Arlington close to Ballston Metro, shops and dining & DC. Hardwood floors on main level and in bedrooms. Separate dining room and living room. Large original kitchen with gas cooking. Wonderful screened porch for relaxing. Large fenced yard, great for pets and entertaining and playing. Pets welcome with pet deposit. Off Street parking in long driveway. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.