All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 138 S ABINGDON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
138 S ABINGDON STREET
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:45 AM

138 S ABINGDON STREET

138 South Abingdon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Barcroft
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

138 South Abingdon Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Barcroft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeously renovated and deceptively large detached home offering over 2,600 sq.ft. of living space on 2 levels, available immediately. Open kitchen w/ custom cabinetry, high end stainless steel app, spacious family room off kitchen, wet bar, hardwood floors on main level, 2 fireplaces, large bedrooms, & oversized 1 car garage. Fully finished walk-out basement with bedroom, full bath, and spacious rec-room. Conveniently located just steps to public transportation, 1.5 miles to Metro, and minutes to D.C., The Pentagon, Amazon HQ2, and biking / running trail. No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 S ABINGDON STREET have any available units?
138 S ABINGDON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 138 S ABINGDON STREET have?
Some of 138 S ABINGDON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 S ABINGDON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
138 S ABINGDON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 S ABINGDON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 138 S ABINGDON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 138 S ABINGDON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 138 S ABINGDON STREET offers parking.
Does 138 S ABINGDON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 138 S ABINGDON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 S ABINGDON STREET have a pool?
No, 138 S ABINGDON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 138 S ABINGDON STREET have accessible units?
No, 138 S ABINGDON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 138 S ABINGDON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 138 S ABINGDON STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Io Piazza by Windsor
2727 S Quincy St
Arlington, VA 22206
Cherry Hill
2120 N Monroe St
Arlington, VA 22207
Rosslyn Heights
1804 N Quinn St
Arlington, VA 22209
AVA Ballston Square
850 N Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22203
Acadia at Metropolitan Park
575 12th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22202
Sedona | Slate
1510 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22209
The Clark
3400 South Clark Street
Arlington, VA 22202
The Sur
3400 Potomac Avenue
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University