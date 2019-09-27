138 S ABINGDON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeously renovated and deceptively large detached home offering over 2,600 sq.ft. of living space on 2 levels, available immediately. Open kitchen w/ custom cabinetry, high end stainless steel app, spacious family room off kitchen, wet bar, hardwood floors on main level, 2 fireplaces, large bedrooms, & oversized 1 car garage. Fully finished walk-out basement with bedroom, full bath, and spacious rec-room. Conveniently located just steps to public transportation, 1.5 miles to Metro, and minutes to D.C., The Pentagon, Amazon HQ2, and biking / running trail. No pets