138 S ABINGDON STREET

Amenities
Gorgeously renovated and deceptively large detached home offering over 2,600 sq.ft. of living space on 2 levels, available immediately. Open kitchen w/ custom cabinetry, high end stainless steel app, spacious family room off kitchen, wet bar, hardwood floors on main level, 2 fireplaces, large bedrooms, & oversized 1 car garage. Fully finished walk-out basement with bedroom, full bath, and spacious rec-room. Conveniently located just steps to public transportation, 1.5 miles to Metro, and minutes to D.C., The Pentagon, Amazon HQ2, and biking / running trail. No pets