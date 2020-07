Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Hi my name is Heather, We are looking to rent out our basement. Which has 2 rooms and a full bathroom. We are supplying the following: Microwave, Refrigerator/Freezer and Coffee Maker. I am looking for someone who is responsible, clean and professional. If you have any questions you can text Thank you!

Please no pets.