Arlington, VA
1336 S ROLFE STREET
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:57 AM

1336 S ROLFE STREET

1336 South Rolfe Street · No Longer Available
Location

1336 South Rolfe Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Arlington Views

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning, like-new townhouse just minutes from Pentagon City, Clarendon and DC! Popular Washington model with a light-filled open layout, beautiful hardwood floors throughout all levels and an expansive rooftop terrace. Gourmet kitchen featuring quartz countertops, a large island and stainless-steel appliances opening to both the living and dining rooms. Master suite with a luxurious master bath and dual walk-in closets. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath and bedroom level laundry complete this home. Only a short walk to Pentagon Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1336 S ROLFE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Some of 1336 S ROLFE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
1336 S ROLFE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, 1336 S ROLFE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
No, 1336 S ROLFE STREET does not offer parking.
Yes, 1336 S ROLFE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
No, 1336 S ROLFE STREET does not have a pool.
No, 1336 S ROLFE STREET does not have accessible units.
Yes, 1336 S ROLFE STREET has units with dishwashers.
