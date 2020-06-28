1336 S ROLFE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Stunning, like-new townhouse just minutes from Pentagon City, Clarendon and DC! Popular Washington model with a light-filled open layout, beautiful hardwood floors throughout all levels and an expansive rooftop terrace. Gourmet kitchen featuring quartz countertops, a large island and stainless-steel appliances opening to both the living and dining rooms. Master suite with a luxurious master bath and dual walk-in closets. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath and bedroom level laundry complete this home. Only a short walk to Pentagon Metro.