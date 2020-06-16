1317 N Taylor St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEW PRICE PRICED TO RENT!!



Cute as can be 4 Bedroom 2 bath single family home in Ballston VA!!! The home sits on a Cul De Sac and is 0.4 mile from the Ballston Metro Station and all that Ballston has to offer!!! The location is ideal!! You can walk to Ballston shops and restaurants, and the home is only one traffic light to I-66; one mile to Clarendon; 4 miles to DC!!



Property Highlights:

- 4 Bedrooms ( 2 upstairs and 2 downstairs)

- 2 bathrooms ( 1 upstairs and 1 downstairs)

- Spacious living room

- Separate dining room

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Gas cooking

- Newly installed quartz counter top with under-mount sink

- Central AC

- W/D in home

- Finished basement with second refrigerator

- New double pane glass windows

- Fenced backyard with Shed

- Driveway for 2 cars

- Pet friendly with $20 - $40 pet rent for dogs

- Freshly painted



AVAILABLE NOW!!



