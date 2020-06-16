All apartments in Arlington
1317 N Taylor St.
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM

1317 N Taylor St

1317 North Taylor Street · No Longer Available
Location

1317 North Taylor Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW PRICE PRICED TO RENT!!

Cute as can be 4 Bedroom 2 bath single family home in Ballston VA!!! The home sits on a Cul De Sac and is 0.4 mile from the Ballston Metro Station and all that Ballston has to offer!!! The location is ideal!! You can walk to Ballston shops and restaurants, and the home is only one traffic light to I-66; one mile to Clarendon; 4 miles to DC!!

Property Highlights:
- 4 Bedrooms ( 2 upstairs and 2 downstairs)
- 2 bathrooms ( 1 upstairs and 1 downstairs)
- Spacious living room
- Separate dining room
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Gas cooking
- Newly installed quartz counter top with under-mount sink
- Central AC
- W/D in home
- Finished basement with second refrigerator
- New double pane glass windows
- Fenced backyard with Shed
- Driveway for 2 cars
- Pet friendly with $20 - $40 pet rent for dogs
- Freshly painted

AVAILABLE NOW!!

(RLNE5168891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 N Taylor St have any available units?
1317 N Taylor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 N Taylor St have?
Some of 1317 N Taylor St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 N Taylor St currently offering any rent specials?
1317 N Taylor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 N Taylor St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1317 N Taylor St is pet friendly.
Does 1317 N Taylor St offer parking?
No, 1317 N Taylor St does not offer parking.
Does 1317 N Taylor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 N Taylor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 N Taylor St have a pool?
No, 1317 N Taylor St does not have a pool.
Does 1317 N Taylor St have accessible units?
No, 1317 N Taylor St does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 N Taylor St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 N Taylor St does not have units with dishwashers.
