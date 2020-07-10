1317 Army Navy Drive

Amenities
Hello,
I am looking for someone to take over my lease. It is a large 1br apartment, 875 sq feet. Its a great place to live, but I unfortunately need to move for work. My current lease ends on Aug 9, with the option to renew. Ideally someone would move in on or around June 1 (move-in date flexible). Here are some details:
~Amenities
-Washer/dryer in unit
-Outdoor pool
-Gym
-Patio/BBQ area
-Rooftop
-5 min walk to Crystal City Metro (blue and yellow lines) and to several busses
~Monthly fees
-Rent $1750/mo (plus $50/mo if you have a pet)
-Utilities 65-100/mo per person, not including internet (I contract with Verizon for $52/mo)
-Parking is available starting at $60/mo for an outdoor spot, $100/mo for a garage spot
~One-time fees
-Security deposit of $200
-Lease takeover fee of $500
-Application fee of $75
-Pet fee of $500 (in addition to monthly pet rent increase)
I am happy to do in-person or virtual showings (via FaceTime or ect)!