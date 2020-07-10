All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1317 Army Navy Drive

1317 Army Navy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1317 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, VA 22202
Arlington Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Hello,

I am looking for someone to take over my lease. It is a large 1br apartment, 875 sq feet. Its a great place to live, but I unfortunately need to move for work. My current lease ends on Aug 9, with the option to renew. Ideally someone would move in on or around June 1 (move-in date flexible). Here are some details:

~Amenities
-Washer/dryer in unit
-Outdoor pool
-Gym
-Patio/BBQ area
-Rooftop
-5 min walk to Crystal City Metro (blue and yellow lines) and to several busses

~Monthly fees
-Rent $1750/mo (plus $50/mo if you have a pet)
-Utilities 65-100/mo per person, not including internet (I contract with Verizon for $52/mo)
-Parking is available starting at $60/mo for an outdoor spot, $100/mo for a garage spot

~One-time fees
-Security deposit of $200
-Lease takeover fee of $500
-Application fee of $75
-Pet fee of $500 (in addition to monthly pet rent increase)

I am happy to do in-person or virtual showings (via FaceTime or ect)!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Army Navy Drive have any available units?
1317 Army Navy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 Army Navy Drive have?
Some of 1317 Army Navy Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Army Navy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Army Navy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Army Navy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1317 Army Navy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1317 Army Navy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1317 Army Navy Drive offers parking.
Does 1317 Army Navy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1317 Army Navy Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Army Navy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1317 Army Navy Drive has a pool.
Does 1317 Army Navy Drive have accessible units?
No, 1317 Army Navy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Army Navy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 Army Navy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

