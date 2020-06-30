1314 19TH STREET S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful light-filled spacious 4 bedroom, 3 full baths with an open floor plan features 2,873 sq ft of living space, formal dining and living room, huge family room with welcoming fireplace, separate mail level laundry room, and attic storage. Ideally situated at the end of a cul-de-sac with a huge private yard surrounded by trees in one of the most desirable locations in the DC Metro area. Large 2 car garage. Sensational location -- walk to Pentagon, Pentagon City fashion center and bus to metro at front door. Available now and easy to see. Note: new stainless appliances are ordered for delivery next week.