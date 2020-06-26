All apartments in Arlington
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

1303 S Walter Reed Dr #202

1303 South Walter Reed Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1303 South Walter Reed Drive, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights South

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
sauna
Top Floor two bedroom, one bath condo. Move-in now and pay no rent until October 1 (pending security deposit payment, credit check). Restaurants, movie theater/comedy club, bars, gyms, parks, coffee, library, community center, pharmacy, farmers market, nail salons, grocery store, nightlife, etc. Express bus service to Farragut Metro. West/McPherson Square.

Property Highlights:

-Pool/Fitness Center/sauna
-Huge ELFA system closet in MB
-Working Fireplace
-Large Storage unit
-Water/Sewage/Trash included in rent
-Pet-friendly with an additional security deposit
-Parking included in rent

Available now!

(RLNE5153084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 S Walter Reed Dr #202 have any available units?
1303 S Walter Reed Dr #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1303 S Walter Reed Dr #202 have?
Some of 1303 S Walter Reed Dr #202's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 S Walter Reed Dr #202 currently offering any rent specials?
1303 S Walter Reed Dr #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 S Walter Reed Dr #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1303 S Walter Reed Dr #202 is pet friendly.
Does 1303 S Walter Reed Dr #202 offer parking?
Yes, 1303 S Walter Reed Dr #202 offers parking.
Does 1303 S Walter Reed Dr #202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 S Walter Reed Dr #202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 S Walter Reed Dr #202 have a pool?
Yes, 1303 S Walter Reed Dr #202 has a pool.
Does 1303 S Walter Reed Dr #202 have accessible units?
No, 1303 S Walter Reed Dr #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 S Walter Reed Dr #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 S Walter Reed Dr #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
