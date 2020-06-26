1303 S Walter Reed Dr #202

Amenities

pet friendly parking gym pool clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly sauna

Top Floor two bedroom, one bath condo. Move-in now and pay no rent until October 1 (pending security deposit payment, credit check). Restaurants, movie theater/comedy club, bars, gyms, parks, coffee, library, community center, pharmacy, farmers market, nail salons, grocery store, nightlife, etc. Express bus service to Farragut Metro. West/McPherson Square.



Property Highlights:



-Pool/Fitness Center/sauna

-Huge ELFA system closet in MB

-Working Fireplace

-Large Storage unit

-Water/Sewage/Trash included in rent

-Pet-friendly with an additional security deposit

-Parking included in rent



Available now!



(RLNE5153084)