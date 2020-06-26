1303 S Walter Reed Dr #202

Amenities
Top Floor two bedroom, one bath condo. Move-in now and pay no rent until October 1 (pending security deposit payment, credit check). Restaurants, movie theater/comedy club, bars, gyms, parks, coffee, library, community center, pharmacy, farmers market, nail salons, grocery store, nightlife, etc. Express bus service to Farragut Metro. West/McPherson Square.
Property Highlights:
-Pool/Fitness Center/sauna
-Huge ELFA system closet in MB
-Working Fireplace
-Large Storage unit
-Water/Sewage/Trash included in rent
-Pet-friendly with an additional security deposit
-Parking included in rent
Available now!
