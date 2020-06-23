1303 S Barton St #204

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Updated 1BR/1BA 2-level TH in great location - Updated brick TH backing to Army Navy Country Club! Enjoy the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and ample cabinets and island pedestal with breakfast bar. There is GAS cooking, microwave, double drawer dishwasher, large refrigerator. Very large bedroom with 2 closets. Beautiful updated ceramic tile bathroom with bathtub jets. Hardwood floors throughout and access to private deck from kitchen eating area. Close to all amenities.



(RLNE4652337)