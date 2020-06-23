All apartments in Arlington
Location

1303 South Barton Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Updated 1BR/1BA 2-level TH in great location - Updated brick TH backing to Army Navy Country Club! Enjoy the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and ample cabinets and island pedestal with breakfast bar. There is GAS cooking, microwave, double drawer dishwasher, large refrigerator. Very large bedroom with 2 closets. Beautiful updated ceramic tile bathroom with bathtub jets. Hardwood floors throughout and access to private deck from kitchen eating area. Close to all amenities.

(RLNE4652337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 S Barton St #204 have any available units?
1303 S Barton St #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1303 S Barton St #204 have?
Some of 1303 S Barton St #204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 S Barton St #204 currently offering any rent specials?
1303 S Barton St #204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 S Barton St #204 pet-friendly?
No, 1303 S Barton St #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1303 S Barton St #204 offer parking?
Yes, 1303 S Barton St #204 does offer parking.
Does 1303 S Barton St #204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1303 S Barton St #204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 S Barton St #204 have a pool?
No, 1303 S Barton St #204 does not have a pool.
Does 1303 S Barton St #204 have accessible units?
No, 1303 S Barton St #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 S Barton St #204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1303 S Barton St #204 has units with dishwashers.
