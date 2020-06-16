All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:00 AM

1301 N COURTHOUSE ROAD

1301 N Courthouse Rd · (703) 224-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1301 N Courthouse Rd, Arlington, VA 22201
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 914 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
sauna
Urban Living in the Heart of Courthouse - Be the first tenant to live in this magnificent one bedroom/one bath apartment renovated in May 2020. You'll love making your meals in your new kitchen featuring striking marble like quartz counters complete with breakfast bar, fresh white cabinetry with ample storage and stainless steel appliances. After enjoying the sweeping views of Arlington County from your freshly painted balcony, you can relax in front of the TV in your generously sized living room. Natural light streams through the sliding glass doors highlighting soft grey painted walls and rich brown luxury vinyl flooring throughout the apartment. In your master bedroom, two closets provide extra storage and the modern bathroom is a clean white . Extra items that won't fit in the closets? That's okay, a storage locker is included in the rent as is an in unit washer and dryer. Never worry about where to park. The assigned space in the underground garage will always be yours. If you want to shed your car, according to WalkScore.com, Woodbury Heights has a walk score of 90 and is excellent for public transit with a score of 70. Woodbury Heights is a luxury high-rise condo with a great location in addition to great amenities. It has 24 hour security and controlled access garage parking as well as an outdoor pool, sauna and fitness room. It's 2 blocks from the Courthouse Metro on the Orange and Silver Lines. Trader Joe's, Arlington Farmers Market, Whole Foods, Courthouse Movie Theater, Market Clarendon, dry cleaners, banks, pharmacies, and more are minutes from your front door. Situated between Clarendon Blvd and Arlington Blvd (Highway 50) commuters have easy access to Arlington, metro DC and Northern VA. And bike lanes make cycling a great alternate mode of transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 N COURTHOUSE ROAD have any available units?
1301 N COURTHOUSE ROAD has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 N COURTHOUSE ROAD have?
Some of 1301 N COURTHOUSE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 N COURTHOUSE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1301 N COURTHOUSE ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 N COURTHOUSE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1301 N COURTHOUSE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1301 N COURTHOUSE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1301 N COURTHOUSE ROAD does offer parking.
Does 1301 N COURTHOUSE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1301 N COURTHOUSE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 N COURTHOUSE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1301 N COURTHOUSE ROAD has a pool.
Does 1301 N COURTHOUSE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1301 N COURTHOUSE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 N COURTHOUSE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 N COURTHOUSE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
