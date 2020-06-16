1301 N COURTHOUSE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage media room sauna

Urban Living in the Heart of Courthouse - Be the first tenant to live in this magnificent one bedroom/one bath apartment renovated in May 2020. You'll love making your meals in your new kitchen featuring striking marble like quartz counters complete with breakfast bar, fresh white cabinetry with ample storage and stainless steel appliances. After enjoying the sweeping views of Arlington County from your freshly painted balcony, you can relax in front of the TV in your generously sized living room. Natural light streams through the sliding glass doors highlighting soft grey painted walls and rich brown luxury vinyl flooring throughout the apartment. In your master bedroom, two closets provide extra storage and the modern bathroom is a clean white . Extra items that won't fit in the closets? That's okay, a storage locker is included in the rent as is an in unit washer and dryer. Never worry about where to park. The assigned space in the underground garage will always be yours. If you want to shed your car, according to WalkScore.com, Woodbury Heights has a walk score of 90 and is excellent for public transit with a score of 70. Woodbury Heights is a luxury high-rise condo with a great location in addition to great amenities. It has 24 hour security and controlled access garage parking as well as an outdoor pool, sauna and fitness room. It's 2 blocks from the Courthouse Metro on the Orange and Silver Lines. Trader Joe's, Arlington Farmers Market, Whole Foods, Courthouse Movie Theater, Market Clarendon, dry cleaners, banks, pharmacies, and more are minutes from your front door. Situated between Clarendon Blvd and Arlington Blvd (Highway 50) commuters have easy access to Arlington, metro DC and Northern VA. And bike lanes make cycling a great alternate mode of transportation.