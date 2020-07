Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

1244 N Stuart Street - Property Id: 187891



Immaculate SF on private lot in sought after school district. Fenced backyard with deck and patio. Spacious floor plan with Brazillian Cherry floors, SS appliances, sprinkler system, and more. Close to DC, Metro, and easy access to everything the city has to offer!!!

No Dogs Allowed



