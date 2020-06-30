1228 DANVILLE ST

Amenities
Live in the heart of Clarendon. Beautiful -- sought after -- large light filled end-unit townhouse with 2 car garage. 3 bed rooms 2 full and 2 half baths on 3+ levels. The Second floor has the large master suite with walk-in closets and spacious master bathroom; a second bedroom, and bathroom. Built-in sound system with large flat screen TV for the enjoyment of the tenant. Gourmet kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors. Short walk to Metro, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. 24 month minimum lease. First months rent and security deposit due prior to move-in.