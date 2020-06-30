All apartments in Arlington
1228 DANVILLE ST
Last updated October 9 2019 at 8:37 PM

1228 DANVILLE ST

1228 North Danville Street · No Longer Available
Location

1228 North Danville Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Clarendon - Courthouse

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Live in the heart of Clarendon. Beautiful -- sought after -- large light filled end-unit townhouse with 2 car garage. 3 bed rooms 2 full and 2 half baths on 3+ levels. The Second floor has the large master suite with walk-in closets and spacious master bathroom; a second bedroom, and bathroom. Built-in sound system with large flat screen TV for the enjoyment of the tenant. Gourmet kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors. Short walk to Metro, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. 24 month minimum lease. First months rent and security deposit due prior to move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 DANVILLE ST have any available units?
1228 DANVILLE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1228 DANVILLE ST have?
Some of 1228 DANVILLE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 DANVILLE ST currently offering any rent specials?
1228 DANVILLE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 DANVILLE ST pet-friendly?
No, 1228 DANVILLE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1228 DANVILLE ST offer parking?
Yes, 1228 DANVILLE ST offers parking.
Does 1228 DANVILLE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1228 DANVILLE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 DANVILLE ST have a pool?
No, 1228 DANVILLE ST does not have a pool.
Does 1228 DANVILLE ST have accessible units?
No, 1228 DANVILLE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 DANVILLE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1228 DANVILLE ST has units with dishwashers.

