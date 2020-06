Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Ideally located duplex with great outdoor space. Open living and dining room with lots of natural light. Eat-in galley kitchen with ample counter space. Laundry/mudroom on main level. 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs. Private, fully fenced backyard with patio and large storage shed. Oversized driveway for off-street parking. Minutes from bike trails, Shirlington restaurants and shops, and the Pentagon. Ideally located for commuters. 1 year minimum lease.