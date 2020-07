Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking media room e-payments carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking e-payments media room

NO PETS ALLOWED. Available Now!. Main level unit only 3 blocks from Courthouse Metro, AMC movie theater, restaurants and more! New beige carpet & freshly painted, reserved parking space #2 (additional street parking avail. w/ Arlington County Zone permit sticker for more cars). Must use Broker Application. Pay rent online using your credit card or check. Easy and simple!