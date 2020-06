1200 S CLEVELAND STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

A MUST SEE RARE, WELL-MAINTAINED CAPE COD HOME, WITH A SEPERATE EFFICIENCY APARTMENT, LOCATED IN THE TRENDY "ARLINGTON HILLS" JUST MINUTES TO PENTAGON. FOOT FRIENDLY LIVING, WALK TO AREA TO RESTAURANTS & CAFES, MOVIE THEATRE, SHOPPING ETC.THIS SPACIOUS TREE LINED, FENCED CORNER LOT, FEATURES WELL MAINTAINED LANDSCAPING WITH TWO PRIVATE DECKS, ONE CAR GARAGE, ON AND OFF STREET PARKING IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD.INSIDE THE MAIN 4 BEDROOM & 2 BATH HOUSE, YOU WILL FIND SPACIOUS LIVING AREAS, HARDWOOD FLOORING, GAS FIREPLACE, RADIATOR AND GAS HEAT, CENTRAL AIR, PICTURE WINDOW IN DINING ROOM, KITCHEN FEATURING UPDATED APPLIANCES. UPPER LEVEL HAS 3 BEDROOMS WITH NEW AND CONVENIENT STACKABLE WASHER AND DRYER.LOWER LEVEL EFFICIENCY HAS (2) SEPARATE ENTRANCES, PRIVATE WOOD FENCED PATIO, WASHER AND DRYER, KITCHEN, STORAGE AND GUEST SPACE, GAS FIREPLACE, LAUNDRY AND UTILITY ROOM. IDEAL FOR THOSE WHO NEED A PRIMARY HOUSE IN ADDITION TO SEPARATE LIVING SPACE FOR AU PAIR, OTHER FAMILY MEMBER (S) OR EVEN HOME OFFICE .