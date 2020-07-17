1200 N Hartford St Unit 309

Amenities

Bright and airy 1 bedroom 1 bath unfurnished condo located in the heart of Clarendon VA! The location is prime with Clarendon Metro Station (Orange and Silver line) just 1 block away!! Walk to amazing restaurants, shops, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, coffee shops and so much more!

Dog owners, there is a massive dog park less than a block away! Rosslyn, Courthouse and Georgetown are all within a short drive, making this location one of the best in the city!



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- 1 BR

- 1 Bath

- Open concept living

- Hardwood floors

- Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances

- Granite counter tops

- Plenty of cabinet and counter space

- Gas fireplace

- Washer and dryer in unit

- Recessed lights

- Good size bedroom

- Berber carpet in bedroom

- Walk in closet

- Double access to bathroom from bedroom and living room

- Central AC

- Pets ok with $500 deposit

- Garage parking for 1 car included!

- Water and trash included

- Tenant pays gas and electric



AVAILABLE NOW!

RENTED UNFURNSIHED



