1200 N Hartford St Unit 309

Amenities
Great price!
Bright and airy 1 bedroom 1 bath unfurnished condo located in the heart of Clarendon VA! The location is prime with Clarendon Metro Station (Orange and Silver line) just 1 block away!! Walk to amazing restaurants, shops, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, coffee shops and so much more!
Dog owners, there is a massive dog park less than a block away! Rosslyn, Courthouse and Georgetown are all within a short drive, making this location one of the best in the city!
PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- 1 BR
- 1 Bath
- Open concept living
- Hardwood floors
- Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances
- Granite counter tops
- Plenty of cabinet and counter space
- Gas fireplace
- Washer and dryer in unit
- Recessed lights
- Good size bedroom
- Berber carpet in bedroom
- Walk in closet
- Double access to bathroom from bedroom and living room
- Central AC
- Pets ok with $500 deposit
- Garage parking for 1 car included!
- Water and trash included
- Tenant pays gas and electric
AVAILABLE NOW!
RENTED UNFURNSIHED
(RLNE5881902)