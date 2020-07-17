All apartments in Arlington
1200 N Hartford St Unit 309

1200 North Hartford Street · (833) 580-0114
Location

1200 North Hartford Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Unit 309 · Avail. now

$2,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
parking
garage
Great price!

Bright and airy 1 bedroom 1 bath unfurnished condo located in the heart of Clarendon VA! The location is prime with Clarendon Metro Station (Orange and Silver line) just 1 block away!! Walk to amazing restaurants, shops, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, coffee shops and so much more!
Dog owners, there is a massive dog park less than a block away! Rosslyn, Courthouse and Georgetown are all within a short drive, making this location one of the best in the city!

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- 1 BR
- 1 Bath
- Open concept living
- Hardwood floors
- Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances
- Granite counter tops
- Plenty of cabinet and counter space
- Gas fireplace
- Washer and dryer in unit
- Recessed lights
- Good size bedroom
- Berber carpet in bedroom
- Walk in closet
- Double access to bathroom from bedroom and living room
- Central AC
- Pets ok with $500 deposit
- Garage parking for 1 car included!
- Water and trash included
- Tenant pays gas and electric

AVAILABLE NOW!
RENTED UNFURNSIHED

(RLNE5881902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 N Hartford St Unit 309 have any available units?
1200 N Hartford St Unit 309 has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 N Hartford St Unit 309 have?
Some of 1200 N Hartford St Unit 309's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 N Hartford St Unit 309 currently offering any rent specials?
1200 N Hartford St Unit 309 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 N Hartford St Unit 309 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 N Hartford St Unit 309 is pet friendly.
Does 1200 N Hartford St Unit 309 offer parking?
Yes, 1200 N Hartford St Unit 309 offers parking.
Does 1200 N Hartford St Unit 309 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 N Hartford St Unit 309 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 N Hartford St Unit 309 have a pool?
No, 1200 N Hartford St Unit 309 does not have a pool.
Does 1200 N Hartford St Unit 309 have accessible units?
No, 1200 N Hartford St Unit 309 does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 N Hartford St Unit 309 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 N Hartford St Unit 309 does not have units with dishwashers.
