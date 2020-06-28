All apartments in Arlington
1188 N VERMONT STREET
1188 N VERMONT STREET

1188 North Vermont Street · No Longer Available
Location

1188 North Vermont Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Spacious and updated 4BR/3.5BA end unit townhome in the heart of Ballston! New and refinished hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and newly renovated sparkling white bathrooms! Large living room on main level and family room/den on bottom level both featuring a fireplace! Back patio perfect for grilling. 5 blocks to Ballston Metro station. Quick walk to new Ballston Quarter! Easy access to I-66. Includes 1 assigned parking space. Street parking available with Arlington zone parking permit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1188 N VERMONT STREET have any available units?
1188 N VERMONT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1188 N VERMONT STREET have?
Some of 1188 N VERMONT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1188 N VERMONT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1188 N VERMONT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1188 N VERMONT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1188 N VERMONT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1188 N VERMONT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1188 N VERMONT STREET offers parking.
Does 1188 N VERMONT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1188 N VERMONT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1188 N VERMONT STREET have a pool?
No, 1188 N VERMONT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1188 N VERMONT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1188 N VERMONT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1188 N VERMONT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1188 N VERMONT STREET has units with dishwashers.
