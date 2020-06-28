1188 N VERMONT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Spacious and updated 4BR/3.5BA end unit townhome in the heart of Ballston! New and refinished hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and newly renovated sparkling white bathrooms! Large living room on main level and family room/den on bottom level both featuring a fireplace! Back patio perfect for grilling. 5 blocks to Ballston Metro station. Quick walk to new Ballston Quarter! Easy access to I-66. Includes 1 assigned parking space. Street parking available with Arlington zone parking permit.