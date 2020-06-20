All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:56 PM

1150 N VERNON STREET

1150 North Vernon Street · (202) 847-4466
Location

1150 North Vernon Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Extraordinary 2300 sq ft corner, three levels, townhouse with attached two parking garage and a , most needed these days, fenced private outdoor space. You will find three bedrooms and two full baths on the upper level and a half bath on the main level. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and ensuite master bath with tub and separate shower. Chef~s gourmet kitchen with eat-in area connect to the large dinning/living area. 9ft ceilings on main floor. The basement is perfect for entertaining, office or gym. You don't need to use your car if you live here. This location is very walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. A 0.3 walk to Ballston metro (orange and Silver line). Walk across the street to one of Arlingtons favorite restaurants SER and Melting Pot. Just a few minutes to the new Ballston Quarter where you will find restaurants, Macys, OneLife ( recently fully renovated gym) and more. Just a few minutes to all the vibrant restaurants, stores and shops Ballston has to offer. Total Wine and Ballston Farmers Market just 0.3 miles. Safeway is just 0.6 miles and Harris Teeter and Giant 0.7. What else do you need nearby? You will find most of what you need only a few minutes walking distance. 2 blocks to 66.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 N VERNON STREET have any available units?
1150 N VERNON STREET has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1150 N VERNON STREET have?
Some of 1150 N VERNON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1150 N VERNON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1150 N VERNON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 N VERNON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1150 N VERNON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1150 N VERNON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1150 N VERNON STREET does offer parking.
Does 1150 N VERNON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1150 N VERNON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 N VERNON STREET have a pool?
No, 1150 N VERNON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1150 N VERNON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1150 N VERNON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 N VERNON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1150 N VERNON STREET has units with dishwashers.
