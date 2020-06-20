1150 N VERNON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Extraordinary 2300 sq ft corner, three levels, townhouse with attached two parking garage and a , most needed these days, fenced private outdoor space. You will find three bedrooms and two full baths on the upper level and a half bath on the main level. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and ensuite master bath with tub and separate shower. Chef~s gourmet kitchen with eat-in area connect to the large dinning/living area. 9ft ceilings on main floor. The basement is perfect for entertaining, office or gym. You don't need to use your car if you live here. This location is very walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. A 0.3 walk to Ballston metro (orange and Silver line). Walk across the street to one of Arlingtons favorite restaurants SER and Melting Pot. Just a few minutes to the new Ballston Quarter where you will find restaurants, Macys, OneLife ( recently fully renovated gym) and more. Just a few minutes to all the vibrant restaurants, stores and shops Ballston has to offer. Total Wine and Ballston Farmers Market just 0.3 miles. Safeway is just 0.6 miles and Harris Teeter and Giant 0.7. What else do you need nearby? You will find most of what you need only a few minutes walking distance. 2 blocks to 66.