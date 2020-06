Amenities

Enjoy modern living in a quiet Douglas Park neighborhood! This 4 bedroom townhome includes a paved rooftop deck, a 2nd-floor balcony, and a patio for maximum outdoor enjoyment. Inside is a full-size washer and dryer on the 3rd floor for convenience and an open plan kitchen. The main level includes one bedroom and bathroom, and hallway the leads to the 2 car semi-detached garage. Minutes to the Pentagon with only 1/5 miles away, and easy access to main roads and highway!