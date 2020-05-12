1130 N STAFFORD STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

WALK TO BALLSTON METRO! Great 3-level end-unit garage townhome, large bedrooms, woodfloors, fireplace * Newly remodeled kitchen * Newer carpet and paint *. Quiet street close to shopping, entertainment, restaurants,bus and subway! Ground floor bedroom with attached bath and patio * 1-car garage * plus 1 assigned parking. Professionally Managed Property. Only 2 incomes to qualify. Available on July 9. On line Application $50./ adult. Pet case by case, no smoking. The property will be professionally clean after tenants move out. APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS IN DOCUMENT SECTION.