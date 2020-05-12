All apartments in Arlington
1130 N STAFFORD STREET

1130 North Stafford Street · No Longer Available
Location

1130 North Stafford Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WALK TO BALLSTON METRO! Great 3-level end-unit garage townhome, large bedrooms, woodfloors, fireplace * Newly remodeled kitchen * Newer carpet and paint *. Quiet street close to shopping, entertainment, restaurants,bus and subway! Ground floor bedroom with attached bath and patio * 1-car garage * plus 1 assigned parking. Professionally Managed Property. Only 2 incomes to qualify. Available on July 9. On line Application $50./ adult. Pet case by case, no smoking. The property will be professionally clean after tenants move out. APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS IN DOCUMENT SECTION.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 N STAFFORD STREET have any available units?
1130 N STAFFORD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 N STAFFORD STREET have?
Some of 1130 N STAFFORD STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 N STAFFORD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1130 N STAFFORD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 N STAFFORD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1130 N STAFFORD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1130 N STAFFORD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1130 N STAFFORD STREET offers parking.
Does 1130 N STAFFORD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 N STAFFORD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 N STAFFORD STREET have a pool?
No, 1130 N STAFFORD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1130 N STAFFORD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1130 N STAFFORD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 N STAFFORD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1130 N STAFFORD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
