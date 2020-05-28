All apartments in Arlington
1121 TAYLOR STREET N
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:21 PM

1121 TAYLOR STREET N

1121 North Taylor Street · No Longer Available
Location

1121 North Taylor Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Fantastic location 1.5 blocks from Ballston Metro and the NEW Ballston Quarter! 2 Bedrooms and 1.5 Bath apartment with new paint and carpet throughout~ Large bedrooms with plenty of closet space~ Washer/Dryer in unit~ Parking spot on property~ Ultra convenient to everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 TAYLOR STREET N have any available units?
1121 TAYLOR STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 TAYLOR STREET N have?
Some of 1121 TAYLOR STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 TAYLOR STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
1121 TAYLOR STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 TAYLOR STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 1121 TAYLOR STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1121 TAYLOR STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 1121 TAYLOR STREET N offers parking.
Does 1121 TAYLOR STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 TAYLOR STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 TAYLOR STREET N have a pool?
No, 1121 TAYLOR STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 1121 TAYLOR STREET N have accessible units?
No, 1121 TAYLOR STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 TAYLOR STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 TAYLOR STREET N has units with dishwashers.
