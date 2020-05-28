1121 TAYLOR STREET N

1121 North Taylor Street, Arlington, VA 22201 Ballston - Virginia Square
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Fantastic location 1.5 blocks from Ballston Metro and the NEW Ballston Quarter! 2 Bedrooms and 1.5 Bath apartment with new paint and carpet throughout~ Large bedrooms with plenty of closet space~ Washer/Dryer in unit~ Parking spot on property~ Ultra convenient to everything!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
