1120 N TAYLOR STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Condo/TH about 4 blocks to Ballston Metro! This is 1120'A'. Enter behind (in rear of building). Private gate and small patio/& grassy area. 1 assigned parkg spot right in front! This is a 1-level condo. Condo fee + Water + Trash is already included in the rent. Wonderful home with lots of closet space. Large rooms. Kitchen upgraded last year with new counters and floor. Living room area features a wood stove insert! This oasis is close to metro, major routes, shopping & dining. This is a rare find.