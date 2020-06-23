All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1120 N TAYLOR STREET

1120 North Taylor Street · No Longer Available
Location

1120 North Taylor Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Condo/TH about 4 blocks to Ballston Metro! This is 1120'A'. Enter behind (in rear of building). Private gate and small patio/& grassy area. 1 assigned parkg spot right in front! This is a 1-level condo. Condo fee + Water + Trash is already included in the rent. Wonderful home with lots of closet space. Large rooms. Kitchen upgraded last year with new counters and floor. Living room area features a wood stove insert! This oasis is close to metro, major routes, shopping & dining. This is a rare find.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 N TAYLOR STREET have any available units?
1120 N TAYLOR STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 N TAYLOR STREET have?
Some of 1120 N TAYLOR STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 N TAYLOR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1120 N TAYLOR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 N TAYLOR STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1120 N TAYLOR STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1120 N TAYLOR STREET offer parking?
No, 1120 N TAYLOR STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1120 N TAYLOR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 N TAYLOR STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 N TAYLOR STREET have a pool?
No, 1120 N TAYLOR STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1120 N TAYLOR STREET have accessible units?
No, 1120 N TAYLOR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 N TAYLOR STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 N TAYLOR STREET has units with dishwashers.
