1111 Arlington Boulevard Unit: 529-W

Amenities
AVAILABILITY DATE IS SEPTEMBER 19TH ON THIS LISTING...LEASE MUST BEGIN AS OF THAT DATE....PLEASE.
Thank you.
RENT INCLUDES:
all utilities
cable tv
wireless internet
taxes
Parking is available for $130/mo
Apartment Features:
Fully Furnished & Fully Equipped Apartment
Fully Equipped Kitchen (pots, pans, flatwear, toaster, coffee maker, dishes, etc.)
All Utilities, Cable TV, WiFi, Taxes Included
Linens and Bedding are Provided
Full Size Bed
5th Floor Apartment
New Wood Floors & Granite Kitchen Counters
Dishwasher - Very Rare for Studio Suites
Elegantly Furnished
Plenty of Closet & Storage Space in this Unit
2 Blocks to Rosslyn Metro
Resort-like Amenities (see below)
Very Desirable Location
1 Metro Stop to DC or Metro 2 Stops to Pentagon
Walking Distance to EVERYTHING
Non-Smoking Apartment
Not a Pet Friendly Building