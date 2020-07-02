1111 Arlington Boulevard Unit: 529-W

Amenities

AVAILABILITY DATE IS SEPTEMBER 19TH ON THIS LISTING...LEASE MUST BEGIN AS OF THAT DATE....PLEASE.



Thank you.



RENT INCLUDES:

all utilities

cable tv

wireless internet

taxes

Parking is available for $130/mo



Apartment Features:

Fully Furnished & Fully Equipped Apartment

Fully Equipped Kitchen (pots, pans, flatwear, toaster, coffee maker, dishes, etc.)

All Utilities, Cable TV, WiFi, Taxes Included

Linens and Bedding are Provided

Full Size Bed

5th Floor Apartment

New Wood Floors & Granite Kitchen Counters

Dishwasher - Very Rare for Studio Suites

Elegantly Furnished

Plenty of Closet & Storage Space in this Unit

2 Blocks to Rosslyn Metro

Resort-like Amenities (see below)

Very Desirable Location

1 Metro Stop to DC or Metro 2 Stops to Pentagon

Walking Distance to EVERYTHING

Non-Smoking Apartment

Not a Pet Friendly Building