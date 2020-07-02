All apartments in Arlington
1111 Arlington Boulevard Unit: 529-W
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1111 Arlington Boulevard Unit: 529-W

1111 Arlington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1111 Arlington Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
pet friendly
AVAILABILITY DATE IS SEPTEMBER 19TH ON THIS LISTING...LEASE MUST BEGIN AS OF THAT DATE....PLEASE.

Thank you.

RENT INCLUDES:
all utilities
cable tv
wireless internet
taxes
Parking is available for $130/mo

Apartment Features:
Fully Furnished & Fully Equipped Apartment
Fully Equipped Kitchen (pots, pans, flatwear, toaster, coffee maker, dishes, etc.)
All Utilities, Cable TV, WiFi, Taxes Included
Linens and Bedding are Provided
Full Size Bed
5th Floor Apartment
New Wood Floors & Granite Kitchen Counters
Dishwasher - Very Rare for Studio Suites
Elegantly Furnished
Plenty of Closet & Storage Space in this Unit
2 Blocks to Rosslyn Metro
Resort-like Amenities (see below)
Very Desirable Location
1 Metro Stop to DC or Metro 2 Stops to Pentagon
Walking Distance to EVERYTHING
Non-Smoking Apartment
Not a Pet Friendly Building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

