1111 ARLINGTON

What a LOCATION! ! Two Blocks to Metro(B, O & S) Near Key Bridge, Georgetown, bike trails, & shopping, In the Heart of Rosslyn Renovated Efficiency In River Place. Huge Walk in Closed, Full bathroom, Kitchen Features Granite Counter-top Stove with Gas Cooking and Full Size Fridge. Great Amenities: Gym, Olympic Size Pool, Dry Cleaning and Convenient Store, Hair Salon on Site, Concierge at Front Desk. TEXT AGENT RUMI 24 HOURS BEFORE SHOWING 301-717-7117 COMBO ON UNIT DOOR. Current Tenant leaving August 31st. All Utilities except cable/internet included. Off-street parking available for rent.