1109 S Emerson St.

Amenities
RENOVATED yet Charming 3BR, 2.5BA Arlington Colonial located on quiet cul-de-sac - RENOVATED yet Charming Arlington Colonial located on quiet cul-de-sac*Brand New Energy Efficient Windows*Neutral Designer Grey Paint colors*Beautiful hardwood floors*White on White Kitchen w/brand new SS appliances & expanded island with plenty of cabinetry storage*Huge rear family room addition off kitchen*Fenced Backyard*Updated Tiled Bathrooms*Main level/entry floor Bedroom + Full Bath*2 additional bedrooms & bath upstairs*Central Arlington located near trails, restaurants & shopping*Walk to Four-Mile-Run creek and Shirlington. Close to King st, 395!
