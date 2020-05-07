All apartments in Arlington
1109 S Emerson St.

1109 South Emerson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1109 South Emerson Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Forest

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RENOVATED yet Charming 3BR, 2.5BA Arlington Colonial located on quiet cul-de-sac - RENOVATED yet Charming Arlington Colonial located on quiet cul-de-sac*Brand New Energy Efficient Windows*Neutral Designer Grey Paint colors*Beautiful hardwood floors*White on White Kitchen w/brand new SS appliances & expanded island with plenty of cabinetry storage*Huge rear family room addition off kitchen*Fenced Backyard*Updated Tiled Bathrooms*Main level/entry floor Bedroom + Full Bath*2 additional bedrooms & bath upstairs*Central Arlington located near trails, restaurants & shopping*Walk to Four-Mile-Run creek and Shirlington. Close to King st, 395!

*AVAILABLE 10.28.19*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935

(RLNE5261108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 S Emerson St. have any available units?
1109 S Emerson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1109 S Emerson St. currently offering any rent specials?
1109 S Emerson St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 S Emerson St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 S Emerson St. is pet friendly.
Does 1109 S Emerson St. offer parking?
No, 1109 S Emerson St. does not offer parking.
Does 1109 S Emerson St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 S Emerson St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 S Emerson St. have a pool?
No, 1109 S Emerson St. does not have a pool.
Does 1109 S Emerson St. have accessible units?
No, 1109 S Emerson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 S Emerson St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 S Emerson St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1109 S Emerson St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1109 S Emerson St. does not have units with air conditioning.

