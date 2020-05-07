1109 S Emerson St.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

RENOVATED yet Charming 3BR, 2.5BA Arlington Colonial located on quiet cul-de-sac - RENOVATED yet Charming Arlington Colonial located on quiet cul-de-sac*Brand New Energy Efficient Windows*Neutral Designer Grey Paint colors*Beautiful hardwood floors*White on White Kitchen w/brand new SS appliances & expanded island with plenty of cabinetry storage*Huge rear family room addition off kitchen*Fenced Backyard*Updated Tiled Bathrooms*Main level/entry floor Bedroom + Full Bath*2 additional bedrooms & bath upstairs*Central Arlington located near trails, restaurants & shopping*Walk to Four-Mile-Run creek and Shirlington. Close to King st, 395!



*AVAILABLE 10.28.19*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935



(RLNE5261108)