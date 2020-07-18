All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1107 S Walter Reed Drive #303

1107 South Walter Reed Drive · (571) 501-3894 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1107 South Walter Reed Drive, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1107 S Walter Reed Drive #303 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
1107 S Walter Reed Drive #303 Available 09/01/20 Beautiful condo with 2BR+2Bath Updated Arlington Home. - Renter's Warehouse proudly present this beautiful condo with 2BR+2Bath Updated Home. Don't miss the chance to rent this upgraded condo built in 2014. This stunning home features with 9' ceiling, open floor plan, oak hardwood floors, maple cabinets, Silestone counters, open floor plan, Juliet balcony, stainless steel appliances. Tenant responsible for electricity and Internet. Long term lease preferred, pet friendly. Restaurants and Shopping are in walking distance. Available on 9/01/2020. For more information or schedule a tour please contact Joe Costantini at 571-501-3894 or j.costantini@rwdcnova.com. All guests due to COVID19 - must wear masks and shoe covers or socks.

(RLNE5906156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 S Walter Reed Drive #303 have any available units?
1107 S Walter Reed Drive #303 has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1107 S Walter Reed Drive #303 have?
Some of 1107 S Walter Reed Drive #303's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 S Walter Reed Drive #303 currently offering any rent specials?
1107 S Walter Reed Drive #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 S Walter Reed Drive #303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1107 S Walter Reed Drive #303 is pet friendly.
Does 1107 S Walter Reed Drive #303 offer parking?
No, 1107 S Walter Reed Drive #303 does not offer parking.
Does 1107 S Walter Reed Drive #303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 S Walter Reed Drive #303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 S Walter Reed Drive #303 have a pool?
No, 1107 S Walter Reed Drive #303 does not have a pool.
Does 1107 S Walter Reed Drive #303 have accessible units?
No, 1107 S Walter Reed Drive #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 S Walter Reed Drive #303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 S Walter Reed Drive #303 does not have units with dishwashers.
