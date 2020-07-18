Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill internet access

1107 S Walter Reed Drive #303 Available 09/01/20 Beautiful condo with 2BR+2Bath Updated Arlington Home. - Renter's Warehouse proudly present this beautiful condo with 2BR+2Bath Updated Home. Don't miss the chance to rent this upgraded condo built in 2014. This stunning home features with 9' ceiling, open floor plan, oak hardwood floors, maple cabinets, Silestone counters, open floor plan, Juliet balcony, stainless steel appliances. Tenant responsible for electricity and Internet. Long term lease preferred, pet friendly. Restaurants and Shopping are in walking distance. Available on 9/01/2020. For more information or schedule a tour please contact Joe Costantini at 571-501-3894 or j.costantini@rwdcnova.com. All guests due to COVID19 - must wear masks and shoe covers or socks.



(RLNE5906156)