1107 S Walter Reed Drive

Renter's Warehouse DC and Kate Moore proudly present this beautiful condo with 2BR+2Bath Updated Home. Don't miss the chance to rent this upgraded condo built in 2014. This stunning home features with 9' ceiling, open floor plan, oak hardwood floors, maple cabinets, Silestone counters, open floor plan, Juliet balcony, stainless steel appliances. Tenant responsible for electricity and Internet. Long term lease preferred, pet friendly. Restaurants and Shopping are in walking disctance. Available from March 11. Security Deposit is equal to one month rent. Application fee is $45/person. For more information or schedule a tour please contact Kate at 703-565-7959.