Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1107 S Walter Reed Drive

1107 South Walter Reed Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1107 South Walter Reed Drive, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights South

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
pet friendly
Renter's Warehouse DC and Kate Moore proudly present this beautiful condo with 2BR+2Bath Updated Home. Don't miss the chance to rent this upgraded condo built in 2014. This stunning home features with 9' ceiling, open floor plan, oak hardwood floors, maple cabinets, Silestone counters, open floor plan, Juliet balcony, stainless steel appliances. Tenant responsible for electricity and Internet. Long term lease preferred, pet friendly. Restaurants and Shopping are in walking disctance. Available from March 11. Security Deposit is equal to one month rent. Application fee is $45/person. For more information or schedule a tour please contact Kate at 703-565-7959.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 S Walter Reed Drive have any available units?
1107 S Walter Reed Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1107 S Walter Reed Drive have?
Some of 1107 S Walter Reed Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 S Walter Reed Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1107 S Walter Reed Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 S Walter Reed Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1107 S Walter Reed Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1107 S Walter Reed Drive offer parking?
No, 1107 S Walter Reed Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1107 S Walter Reed Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 S Walter Reed Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 S Walter Reed Drive have a pool?
No, 1107 S Walter Reed Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1107 S Walter Reed Drive have accessible units?
No, 1107 S Walter Reed Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 S Walter Reed Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 S Walter Reed Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
