Amenities

recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

This unit has it all! Just 1.5 blocks to Ballston Metro, night life, restaurants, shopping, movies, grocery stores and 2 blocks to Ballston Quarter! Remodeled in 2015 with: a new bathroom, the entire unit freshly painted, lighting replaced and upgraded, and all carpeting was replaced! The location just does not get much better.