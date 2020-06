Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

What a great house-just leave the car in the driveway & walk to East Falls Church Metro. This contemporary offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths w/a contemporary open flair. Refreshed eat-in kitchen with newer appliances and updated counters and back splash. Separate dining room & large living room with new flooring. Main level bedroom could be used as additional family room/library or office. Family room/loft overlooks living room with walk-out to solarium.