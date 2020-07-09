1104 QUINCY STREET

Amenities

What a find! This 2 bedroom 2 bath 2-level unit has 1092 sqft of living space, less than a quarter mile to Ballston Metro, shopping and entertainment, and dining (so many pick-up and delivery options - important right now). Plus an assigned on-street parking place and private entry. Living room with wood-burning fireplace and gleaming hardwoods, table space kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and pass-through to living area, plus laundry closet. Upstairs are two bedrooms and two full baths. Amazing light in this end unit. Across from library and playing fields.