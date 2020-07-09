All apartments in Arlington
1104 QUINCY STREET
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

1104 QUINCY STREET

1104 North Quincy Street · No Longer Available
Location

1104 North Quincy Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
What a find! This 2 bedroom 2 bath 2-level unit has 1092 sqft of living space, less than a quarter mile to Ballston Metro, shopping and entertainment, and dining (so many pick-up and delivery options - important right now). Plus an assigned on-street parking place and private entry. Living room with wood-burning fireplace and gleaming hardwoods, table space kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and pass-through to living area, plus laundry closet. Upstairs are two bedrooms and two full baths. Amazing light in this end unit. Across from library and playing fields.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 QUINCY STREET have any available units?
1104 QUINCY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104 QUINCY STREET have?
Some of 1104 QUINCY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 QUINCY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1104 QUINCY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 QUINCY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1104 QUINCY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1104 QUINCY STREET offer parking?
No, 1104 QUINCY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1104 QUINCY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1104 QUINCY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 QUINCY STREET have a pool?
No, 1104 QUINCY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1104 QUINCY STREET have accessible units?
No, 1104 QUINCY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 QUINCY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1104 QUINCY STREET has units with dishwashers.

