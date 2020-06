Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated bbq/grill

AFFORDABLE AND CLOSE IN!!! 1 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE ALSO!! APARTMENT #6 Sunny 3 bedroom or 2 bedroom plus Large family room;1 full bath unit w hardwood floors, located on 2nd floor of apt bldg. EZ access to Ft Myer, Arlington Blvd.,Pentagon,DC. Updated appliances, countertops & cabinets. Backyard patio & grill for tenants' use.. Common Laundry in lower levelNo pets and no smokers please. Tenant pays gas for cooking and electric. MAXIMUM 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY*